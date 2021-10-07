The whole of the Netherlands will likely turn orange on the European Union's coronavirus risk map. Orange is the second-lowest of four levels. Eleven of the twelve Dutch provinces were already at that level and are expected to remain there. Friesland was still at red this week, but should go to orange when the map is updated.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) publishes the update every Thursday. The organization analyzes per capita infections by province and the percentage of positive tests nationally during the previous two calendar weeks. The map uses four colors to indicate risk levels. These are green, orange, red, and dark red, in order from lowest to highest risk.

In Friesland, just over one thousand residents tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus during the past two weeks. That equates to 159 new cases for every 100,000 Frisians. Compared to last week's data, the number of positive tests fell by 23 percent, the most significant decrease in the entire country.

Limburg passed Friesland to become the largest source of new infections per capita. The southeastern province reported almost two thousand positive tests, which is 175 per 100,000 residents. That is 10 percent more than on the previous map. The number of positive tests is also increasing in Gelderland and Zeeland.

Any region with 200 infections per capita over a two-week period will become red on the ECDC map regardless of the positivity rate. However, if the national positivity rate rises to at least 4 percent, any region with 75 to 499 per capita infections will turn red.

Three provinces are at the border of going green, the lowest level, if the positivity rate is below 4 percent. These are Groningen, Drenthe, and Noord-Brabant. Infection data will put them just beyond the limit. No Dutch provinces have been green since the beginning of July, as the Delta variant spread rapidly during the fourth wave of infections.

Developments about the national rate of infection could also determine if the three provinces achieve that color. The number of positive tests across the country has increased five percent in a week, driven by data obtained the last few days. This should not affect the ECDC map this week, but it could impact next week's map.