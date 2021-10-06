Miserable weather is in store for the Netherlands on Wednesday. Meteorological institute KNMI expects downpours and moderate to strong winds across the country. The rest of the week and weekend will be partly cloudy but dry, with maximums around 17 degrees Celsius.

The rainy weather, combined with several accidents, resulted in the busiest morning rush hour of the year. At 8:22 a.m., 116 traffic jams covered 552 kilometers on Dutch roads, travelers' organization ANWB reported. Until today, the busiest morning rush hour in 2021 was on September 28, when traffic jams covered 468 kilometers of Dutch roads.

The southern part of the country can expect clouds and showers all day on Wednesday. Elsewhere the sun will break through now and then in the afternoon as the chances of rain decrease. The southwesterly wind will be mostly moderate but relatively strong to strong on the IJsselmeer and strong to stormy along the west coast. Gusts up to 75 kilometers per hour are possible. The wind will gradually decrease in strength during the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will climb to around 15 degrees.

Overnight will be cloudy with a chance of a light shower in the west. Elsewhere will be dry. Minimum temperatures will range between 12 degrees in the southwest and 5 degrees in the northeast. There is a chance of fog in the center and east of the country, where the clouds will clear away during the early morning hours.

Thursday will start gray with fog in the center and east. The western parts of the country may still get a single shower on Thursday morning. The mist will dissipate during the morning, and the sun will break through the clouds periodically. Maximums will climb to around 16 degrees, with a southeasterly wind that is weak inland and moderate along the coast and on the IJsselmeer.

Friday and the weekend will be mostly dry with sunny periods and maximums around 17 degrees Celsius - normal for the time of year. Next week will be cooler with more chance of rain.