The Netherlands recorded another 1,929 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, nearly the same total as the day before. It was the highest two-day total since September 17-18. The new raw data raised the moving average to 1,755, the highest in 12 days.

The average was five percent higher compared to a week ago when it was near a low point following the peak of the fourth wave of infections. A combination of raw and corrected data put the average closer to 1,738.

Test samples analyzed by the GGD were found positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus 8.3 percent of the time between September 28 and October 4. Over 19,500 tests were carried out per day on average during that time. That was nearly a thousand lower than the previous weeklong period, when 7.6 percent were diagnosed positive.

The three cities with the most new infections on Wednesday were Rotterdam (102), The Hague (67) and Amsterdam (66). Rotterdam's total was 21 percent above the city's average. The other two cities posted totals about 11 percent below average.

Hospitals were treating 481 patients with Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon. The total fell by two in a day, the first decrease since Saturday.

The regular care wards were treating 347 of the patients, a net decline of four after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 134 were in intensive care, a net increase of two.

Hospitals admitted 55 new patients with the disease in the past 24 hours, including 12 sent to intensive care. Each of the past seven days, hospitals admitted an average of 49 Covid-19 patients, up from 42 a week ago, including nine sent to an ICU.

The combined hospital total of 481 was five percent higher compared to last Wednesday. A similar increase would put the total back up to 510.

The RIVM registered a total of 2,013,425 positive coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic.