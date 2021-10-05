About 130,000 people received a Covid-19 vaccine shot last week. That is comparable to each of the last three weeks. The number of new shots dropped off rapidly since the summer, in part because many residents of the Netherlands had already been vaccinated. However, the decline has come to a halt.

Just over 65,000 people received a first shot last week. Nearly 65,000 received their second dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The first person in the Netherlands received a Covid-19 vaccine exactly nine months ago Wednesday. Since then, nearly 12.9 million people have received at least one vaccine shot. Out of that group, nearly 10.8 million people were given a second shot of a two-dose vaccine.

All Dutch people aged 12 years and older are eligible to be vaccinated. More than 84 percent of the eligible population have had at least one shot, and just over 80 percent are considered fully vaccinated.

More than 90 percent of all people aged 66 and older were vaccinated against the disease. Nearly three in five minors were given an injection. This percentage is rising faster than in the other age groups.