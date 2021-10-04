More than 1,600 positive coronavirus tests were registered for the third day in a row. That is more than the total recorded last Monday, and as a result, the seven-day average rose to the highest level in a week and a half. This is the fourth day in a row that this average has increased.

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) received 1,648 reports of positive tests between Sunday morning and Monday morning. There were also more than 1,600 positive tests on both Saturday and Sunday, and more than 1,700 the four days before. Last Monday, the RIVM reported fewer than 1,400 positive tests, just like the Monday before.

Some 11,838 new corona cases have been registered in the past seven days. That amounts to an average of 1,691 per day, the highest level since September 24. That figure is based on a combination of raw and corrected data. Using raw data alone, the average was 1,706.

Amsterdam had the most new positive tests. In the capital, 86 residents were told that they had contracted the coronavirus. Another 66 new cases were registered in The Hague, and 53 in Rotterdam, followed by Amersfoort (39), Utrecht (37), and Ede (29). Staphorst also had a relatively high figure, where 18 inhabitants tested positive, more than larger cities such as Eindhoven, Groningen, Apeldoorn, and Nijmegen. Staphorst was also in fifth place nationally on Sunday. In 72 municipalities, not a single resident tested positive.

The number of known Covid-19 deaths rose by two. It concerns residents from Ede and Nunspeet. That's not to say that both of these individuals died during the previous 24 hours. When a Covid-19 patient dies, it sometimes takes a while before this is registered in a database. Deaths during the weekend are often reported on Monday and are then reflected in Tuesday's numbers.

In the past seven days, the RIVM registered thirty deaths, an average of just over four a day. That is comparable to the level of the previous days.

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in Dutch hospitals on Monday increased slightly for the second day in a row. In intensive care units, the number of Covid patients decreased by 3 to 128, according to the latest figures from the National Coordination Center for Patient Dispersal (LCPS).

After eleven days, the continuous decline ICUs reported about the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus disease ended on Sunday.

A total of 454 people with Covid-19 are now in hospital care, four more than on Sunday. In the regular nursing wards, the number of Covid patients increased by seven to 326.

In the past 24 hours, ten new Covid-19 patients were admitted to the ICUs. The nursing wards admitted another 28 new patients. The regular care wards admitted 245 patients the past seven days, 14 more than the previous period. That includes 47 patients sent to intensive care, down from 70 the previous week.

"The Covid patient total in both the clinics and the ICUs has decreased over the past week. We expect this decrease to continue this week," the LCPS said in a statement.