The total number of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care units rose for the first time in eleven days on Sunday.

In total, there were 450 Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals on Sunday, slightly more than the 422 patients on Saturday. In the ICU, there were 131 patients and another 319 people were in the regular hospital wards being treated for Covid-19.

There was an increase of 28 patients in the past 24 hours in Dutch hospitals, according to recent figures from the Patient Coordination Center LCPS. The total number of Covid-19 hospital patients decreased on Friday and Saturday, now there has been a small increase again.

In the ICU, there were three more Covid-19 patients and in the regular hospital, 25 extra patients were being treated for Covid-19.

There was little change in the number of new coronavirus infections. The RIVM reported 1,620 new infections on Sunday. The seven-day average at 1,672 was down one percent compared to a week ago.

The cities with the highest number of coronavirus infections were The Hague (78), Amsterdam (73) and Rotterdam (71).

In total, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus a total of 2,008,024 times.