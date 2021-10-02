Thousands of companies voiced their disapproval of the mandatory coronavirus access pass in the hospitality and culture sector.

On the platform Keuze Vrij Bij Mij (KVBM), more than 4,600 companies indicated they will not be strictly enforcing coronavirus measures at their businesses.

Some of the companies who joined the KVBM said they will not be checking the coronavirus access pass at all, while others said to RTL Nieuws that they will be adjusting the rules how they see fit. That could mean, for example, not checking the access pass as long as there is enough space to ensure social distancing.

“We are not against vaccines. We are in favor of connecting people, instead of polarizing them,” KVBM founder Olaf Weller said earlier this month to RTL Nieuws.

“For me, the most important thing is to not forget in these difficult times that we are all people,” one business owner said.

“For me, the most important thing is to not forget in these difficult times that we are all people,” one business owner said.

Many of the companies were small businesses from the alternative medicine sector, such as doulas and homeopathists.

Sites similar to the KVBM, such as Horeca Zonder Prik, collect the names of businesses that do not rigorously follow the coronavirus measures. Yet, not all companies on the KVBM list want to be on it. The hotel and restaurant Van Rossum, for example, said upon inquiry that they always perform QR code checks and have been working on removing their name from the website.

The KVBM has also been collecting donations on its site to create events where like-minded people can meet up.