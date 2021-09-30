The average number of daily coronavirus infections fell to its lowest point since July 6, based on the daily update of raw data from the RIVM released on Thursday. Some 1,732 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, pulling down the seven-day moving average by 1 percent to 1,661.

The average has held between 1,600 and 1,700 for six consecutive days. A combination of raw and corrected data put the rolling average at 1,645.

However, the percentage of people who the GGD found to be infected with the virus rose again. The most recent data put the seven-day average to 7.8 percent, up from a 7.3 percent a few days earlier. Daily tests at the GGD have also dropped to below 19,900 with the figure falling from a recent peak of over 24,000 over two weeks ago.

The three cities with the most new infections on Thursday were The Hague (82), Rotterdam (78) and Amsterdam (60). Only The Hague's total was above its local average, with the other two each posting figures 18 percent below average.

The past seven days, Dutch hospitals admitted 52 Covid-19 patients into intensive care, the lowest for such a period since July 14 - 20. Regular care wards have admitted 236 others the past week.

Hospitals admitted an average of 41 patients daily, down 16 percent compared to a week ago. That includes 35 Covid-19 patients sent to regular care on Thursday, and 8 sent to intensive care.

The current hospital patient total remained the same at 456, but the ICUs were treating three fewer patients than on Wednesday. There were 140 patients with the coronavirus disease in intensive care units, and 316 others in regular care wards, a net increase of three.

The combined total of 456 has gone down by 11 percent in a week. A similar decrease would bring the total down to 406.

People in the Netherlands tested positive for the coronavirus infection a total of 2,003,050 times.