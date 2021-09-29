The Netherlands passed the unfortunate milestone of two million positive coronavirus tests registered on Wednesday. The four largest cities in the country represent over 325 thousand of the infections. That's over 16 percent of the known infection total, but less than 14 percent of the total population.

The first coronavirus infection was announced at the end of February 2020. Now 83 weeks later, the Netherlands has recorded 2,001,347 infections, according to data from the RIVM released on Wednesday.

Amsterdam has recorded 117,515 infections to date, followed by Rotterdam (98,512), The Hague (66,066) and Utrecht (42,983). Out of the country's 12 provinces, Zuid-Holland has registered 480,150 infections, followed by Noord-Holland (345,834) and Noord-Brabant (314,320).

The latest update of raw data added 1,776 positive tests to the list on Wednesday. That brought the seven-day average back down one percent to 1,676, the lowest since July 7. The average was 10 percent lower compared to last Wednesday, and 30 percent lower than the week before. A combination of raw and corrected data put the average closer to 1,660.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (119), The Hague (90) and Amsterdam (85). The daily total of Rotterdam was about a quarter above average, in The Hague it was 30 percent above average, and in Amsterdam about 10 percent above the mean.

The rate in which people tested positive for the virus has started to rise after a month of decreases. Roughly 7.5 percent of those tested at the GGD between September 20 - 26 received a positive diagnosis.

Hospitals were treating 4 percent fewer patients with the coronavirus disease compared to Tuesday afternoon. The hospitalized total was 456 on Wednesday, the lowest since July 22.

That included 143 patients in intensive care, a decrease of 11 in a day after also accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 313 were being treated in regular care wards, a net decrease of 8.