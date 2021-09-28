The number of people who received a first shot against the coronavirus disease Covid-19 has risen further. Just over 70,000 people in the Netherlands received their first dose last week, up from nearly 68,000 the week before. Just a week earlier, before the announcement of the expansion of coronavirus access passes, fewer than 45,000 people had themselves vaccinated.

People have needed a coronavirus pass since last Saturday if they wanted to enter restaurants, cafes, cinemas and theaters. The QR code for this purpose is commonly created in the CoronaCheck app. People can get their proof of vaccination several weeks after their last shot. A negative test result, or a confirmed recovery from a recent coronavirus infection are also an option for the passes.

A total of 12.8 million people have now received a first shot. For some, this is the only shot they will need, because they received the one-dose Janssen Vaccine or because they opted for a single dose of a different vaccine after a recent coronavirus infection. Just over 10.7 million people have also received the second dose.

Of all people aged 12 years and older who are eligible for a shot, 84 percent have received their first vaccination. According to weekly figures from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), 80 percent of eligible people are now fully vaccinated.

"In the past week, especially in the younger age groups, more vaccinations were given than during the past few weeks," the institute said.