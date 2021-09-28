The ANWB called Tuesday's morning rush hour the busiest in ages. According to a spokesperson, there was 468 kilometers of traffic jams at the peak and figures like that have not occurred since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The closest was on 7 April this year, when there was a total of 429 kilometers of traffic jams, but that was due to stormy weather.

A traffic jam total of 468 kilometers was not unusual before the coronavirus broke out, said the spokesperson. But Tuesday's figures were a bit of a surprise for the traffic service. "It seems that since the relaxations, working from home has ended. Everyone is back from vacation. Tuesday there were also a number of collisions and the detours due to work on the A12, but it was actually busy everywhere on the road. It wasn't the nice weather."

The evening rush hour has already gotten busier in recent months, according to the ANWB.