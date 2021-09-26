The Nijmegen restaurant Moeke will be allowed to welcome guests again, one day after it was forced shut due to violation of coronavirus restrictions, a judge decided. The ruling was decided in an emergency procedure in the court in Arnhem on Sunday.

The restaurant was ordered shut for eight days on Saturday afternoon when special investigating officers noticed that the catering staff had not asked two guests for their coronavirus access pass. A sign in front of Moeke a few days earlier stated that the business will not be actively checking the access passes.

The owner of the restaurant took to matter to court on Sunday morning. The manager of the etablishments stated that authorities had not given them enough time to check the QR code. The restaurant’s lawyer said he found it strange that there had been “no intermediate step”.

Moeke promised to remove sign at the entrance and to enforce the mandatory coronavirus access pass check.

Since Saturday, guests to catering and cultural establishments aged 13 and older have to show a coronavirus access pass, proving they are either vaccinated against Covid-19, tested negative for the coronavirus, or recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection.