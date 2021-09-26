The fall in average daily coronavirus infections in the Netherlands continued for the 16th straight day on Sunday. Some 1,624 new infections were recorded by the RIVM on Sunday, which brought the seven-day moving average down 1 percent to 1,687, based on raw data from the public health agency.

The average has dropped 17 percent in a week. Although the infection total is typically lower on Sunday and Monday than the rest of the week, the latest daily total from the RIVM was also about 4 percent lower than last Sunday.

Data showed that an average of 8 percent fewer people showed up for coronavirus tests at the GGD last week, but at the same time the positivity rate has dropped from about 8.1 percent to 7.3 percent compared to the week before.

Infections in Amsterdam have nearly returned to levels seen before the Delta variant coronavirus wave. With 48 new infections in Amsterdam reported on Sunday, the moving average fell to 78. That was the lowest since July 3, based on raw data figures.

The capital ranked third for most new infections on Sunday. The 96 infections in Rotterdam were on par with the city’s average. The Hague had 75 residents test positive for the infection, about 7 percent below average.

Covid-19 hospitalizations in the Netherlands fell by about 19 percent this week when compared to the last calendar week. Data from the LCPS showed that an average of 45 hospital admissions took place each of the past seven days, down from 55.

Though regular care clinic admissions showed a substantial drop, intensive care admissions rose about 10 percent, from 68 to 75 ICU cases for the week.

Hospitals were treating slightly more patients for the disease on Sunday afternoon compared to Saturday. There were 473 patients in care, a net increase of 3 after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The increase was isolated to the regular care wards, where the total rose by 7 to 304.

Intensive care units were treating 169 people with the disease on Sunday, the lowest total in nearly two months. The ICU total reflected a net decrease of 4.

Hospitals admitted a total of 38 people with Covid-19 during the preceding 24 hours, including 9 who were sent directly to intensive care units. It was the lowest total number of new Covid-19 patient admissions on any single day since July 15.

To date, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus a total of 1,996,498 times.