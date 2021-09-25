People must continue to keep 1.5 meters away from each other at coronavirus test and Covid-19 vaccination locations, even after Saturday. In addition, they must wear face masks, even though those rules no longer apply to most other locations in the rest of the country.

This should reduce the risk of people infecting each other, as people who may be infected with the coronavirus continue to visit the testing locations, said GGD Ghor, the organization representing the GGD municipal health services.

They have Covid-like complaints, or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. Vaccination sites are visited by people who have not been vaccinated at all, or who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

With a distance of 1.5 meters and the use of face masks, "we are keeping the testing and vaccination process as safe as possible", according to the GGD.

Starting Saturday, everyone aged 13 and over must have a coronavirus access pass with them to gain entry to a catering businesses, sports and other events, or cultural sites. Visitors must demonstrate that they have tested negative for the coronavirus, have recovered from a coronavirus infection, or have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Because of that new restriction, the government put a halt to most rules dictating the mandatory use of face masks and social distancing.