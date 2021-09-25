The average number of daily recorded coronavirus infections fell for the 15th consecutive day on Saturday. At the same time, hospital figures showed the fourth straight significant decrease in the number of currently admitted Covid-19 patients.

Some 1,625 new infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were disclosed by the RIVM in an update of daily raw data. That brought the moving seven-day average in the Netherlands down to 1,697, the first time it has been below 1,700 since July 7.

The average fell by nearly one-fifth compared to a week earlier. That happened as the rate in which people tested positive for the viral infection fell from 8.2 to 7.3 percent. However, the number of tests conducted by the GGD also fell by over eight percent during that time to just over 22,000 per day.

The three cities with the most new infections on Saturday were Rotterdam (119), The Hague (73) and Amsterdam (66). For the capital, it was the lowest single-day total since June 30, just before the surge in infections from the Delta variant began. Rotterdam’s total was 19 percent above the city’s moving average of 100, and in The Hague the daily detail was over 10 percent below average.

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 470 people with Covid-19 on Saturday, the lowest figure since July 22. The total has gone down by 4 percent for three consecutive days, after falling 8 percent on Wednesday.

Patient coordinator LCPS said 173 of them were in intensive care units, two fewer than on Friday after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 297 patients were in regular care wards, reflecting a net decrease of 19 which brought the total to its lowest point in over two months.

The Covid-19 patient total has dropped by 15 percent in a week, and by 27 percent in two weeks. Hospitals admitted 40 patients with the disease during the preceding 24 hours, including 8 sent directly to intensive care. On average, hospitals admitted 45 such patients each of the past seven days, including 10 sent immediately to an ICU.

To date, 1,994,901 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.