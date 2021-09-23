Three boys were injured in a stabbing at the Thomas a Kempis College in Arnhem on Thursday afternoon. One of them was arrested as a suspect.

Police would not immediately say whether these are secondary school students. The director of the school on Thomas A Kempislaan told Omroep Gelderland that this is not the case.

The incident happened just after 3:15 p.m., records show. The stabbing happened after a fight, which followed an argument. Police said five youths, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 18, were involved in the incident. They are four boys and a girl. The regional broadcaster said that the majority of those involved were minors.

"First there was a fight and then there was a stabbing. The janitor intervened and grabbed the perpetrator in the neck. That's a real hero. Then the police arrived," said two students who witnessed the incident in an interview with De Gelderlander. They said the weapon was 15 to 20 centimeters in length.

Police bagged the suspect's hands when he was placed into custody to preserve trace evidence, according to Omroep Gelderland. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

Two of the three injured, including the suspect, were taken to hospital by ambulance. The third young person went to the hospital on his own. "As far as we could tell it was not life-threatening," the police spokesperson said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the stabbing.