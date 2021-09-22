The Covid-19 patient total in the Netherlands went down fell by 46, roughly equivalent to eight percent. That was the sharpest decrease since August 4. Hospitals were treating 532 patients with the disease on Tuesday, the lowest since July 24.

That included 186 intensive care patients, also the lowest figure since July 31. Between the afternoons of Tuesday and Wednesday, the Covid-19 ICU total went down by 14 after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

The other 346 people were in regular care wards, a net decrease of 32. That was at its lowest point in two months.

Combined, the hospital total was 11 percent lower compared to a week ago. A similar decrease would take the total down to 474 by next Wednesday.

Hospitals admitted 41 people with Covid-19 during the previous 24 hours, including 18 sent directly to intensive care. During the past week, the daily average has been 51, including 10 ICU patients. Average admissions were 21 percent lower compared to a week ago.

Meanwhile, the average number of daily coronavirus infections fell for the 12th straight day. The seven-day average dropped 3 percent to 1,864 on Wednesday, with daily updated raw data from the RIVM recording 1,935 new SARS-CoV-2 infections. The average had dropped by 17 percent in a week.

About 7.9 percent of those tested by the GGD between September 13 - 20 were diagnosed with the infection. However, about 15 percent fewer people were tested during that time compared to the previous seven-day period. Fewer than 21,000 were tested daily during that time.

The three cities with the most new infections on Wednesday were Rotterdam (123), The Hague (87) and Amsterdam (71). Rotterdam was on par with its moving average, as was The Hague.

However, in the capital the average fell below 100 for the first time since before the Delta variant wave. Amsterdam has recorded 95 new infections on average each of the past seven days. That average has gone down 41 percent in a week.

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the viral infection 1,989,805 times since the start of the pandemic.