Another 1,694 positive coronavirus tests were registered in the Netherlands, public health agency RIVM said on Tuesday. The daily update of raw data pushed the seven-day moving average down for the 11th day in a row, a figure which fell by three percent to 1,930.

The raw data put the average about 16.5 percent lower than a week ago, and it has gone down by over 24 percent since the start of the month. The moving average has been falling towards the point where it was at on July 7, after one complete week of infections driven by the Delta variant. A combination of raw and corrected data put the current seven-day average closer to 1,907.

With 107 newly-infected residents, The Hague had the most positive tests registered since Monday morning. That was above the average of 96, a figure which has actually dropped by 10 percent in a week. Rotterdam had 103 infections, which helped bring its average down further. The average there, 130, was nine percent less than last week.

Amsterdam had its third straight day where new infections were below one hundred. The Tuesday total of 83 pulled the capital's average down to 109. That has fallen by 35 percent in a week.

Despite this week's sharp decrease in Covid-19 hospitalizations, the currently admitted total rose for the third straight day. There were 578 patients with the disease in care on Tuesday afternoon, two percent higher than on Monday.

There were 378 patients in regular care wards, a net increase of 11 after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. An additional 200 people were being treated for the coronavirus disease in intensive care units. It was below that level for four consecutive days. There had been 198 Covid-19 patients in ICUs on Monday.

Hospitals admitted 56 people with Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, including 11 sent directly to intensive care. Daily admissions the past week averaged at 54 per day, including 10 admitted immediately into an ICU. Hospitals have taken on 22 percent fewer patients the past seven days compared to a week earlier.

Some 1,987,905 people have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.