Saturday should be a mild, comfortable day ranging from a high of 20 degrees Celsius in the northeast up to 23 degrees in Zeeland. The day was predicted to improve from 10 degrees and foggy overnight, with the fog dissipating to allow for some sunny periods, meteorological agency KNMI said.

Large cumulus clouds will form in the afternoon, but rain was not likely. Nationally, the chance of precipitation was about ten percent. A weak breeze out of the southeast could feel stronger at the coast.

Sunday was expected to be the warmest of the following few days, reaching up to 22 degrees in some parts. The rest of the week will range from 17 to 20 degrees, with partly- or mostly cloudy days. It was expected to stay dry at least through Wednesday, with a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday. The wind could also start to pick up strength by the end of the week.

The warmer than average days will head back towards normal during the last week of September. That could mean high temps around 18 degrees, dipping to as low as 9 degrees overnight.