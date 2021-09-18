Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Urk on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons. This happened as part of the investigation into photos that appeared on the internet of young people dressed in Nazi uniforms on the streets of Urk, according to the police. The photos of the young people were taken last weekend.

Several firearms can be seen in the photos. On Tuesday, the police searched for weapons in the homes of those involved. A firearm was found in one of the homes. The alleged owner, the 19-year-old man from Urk, was arrested and the firearm was seized. Police have not ruled out more arrests for gun possession.

The young people are rumored to have dressed themselves in Nazi clothing in protest against the coronavirus measures. The investigation thus far has not shown that it was a coronavirus protest, according to the police.

The Public Prosecution Service is investigating whether wearing Nazi uniforms on the street is criminally punishable.