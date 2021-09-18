Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 406 patients with Covid-19 during the previous seven days, the lowest for any given weekly period in the past two months. On average, Dutch hospitals took on 58 patients each of the past seven days on average, including fewer than ten who were sent directly to an intensive care unit.



That combined average of 58 is 20 percent lower than a week ago. Average daily ICU admissions has dropped by a third from 15 last week.There were 551 Covid-19 patients being treated in Dutch hospitals on Saturday afternoon, 15 fewer than a day earlier. It’s the fifth straight day where the total decreased, and each day it has fallen by 14 or more.

The total was 15 percent lower than last Saturday. A similar decrease would take the figure down below 470 in seven days.The current total included 192 patients in intensive care, the lowest in about six weeks. That was two fewer than on Friday, which also accounts for the six new Covid-19 patients admitted into intensive care during the past 24 hours.

Regular care wards were treating 359 others for the coronavirus disease. That reflected a net decrease of 13 patients, after accounting for 50 new patient admissions since Friday afternoon.

The RIVM also showed in its daily update of raw data that 2,051 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That brought the seven-day average down one percent to 2,100. The average fluctuated up and down during the end of August and beginning of September, but it has consistently gone down for a week. The average was 15 percent lower compared to last Saturday.

Coronavirus testing has remained consistent since the beginning of the month, but the average percentage of people testing positive has fallen over the past seven days from 9.5 to 8.2 percent.

The three cities with the most new residents testing positive were Rotterdam (171), Amsterdam (119) and The Hague (94). It was the second straight day where Rotterdam’s figure was about a quarter above it’s moving average. Amsterdam’s figure was about 11 percent below average, and The Hague’s total was slightly under it’s weekly mean.

To date, people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection 1,983,252 times.