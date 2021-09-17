NS trains will run according to normal timetables again on Friday. The timetable started well, a spokesperson for the carrier said.

On Thursday evening, train traffic was seriously disrupted by a telephone outage at the rail traffic control posts. As a result, train traffic was almost completely stopped. After 7:00 p.m. it was restarted to a limited extent. On Thursday evening, travelers still experienced some inconvenience, according to the NS spokesperson. "Luckily we were able to bring everyone home."

All trains will run as usual on Friday. However, it is possible that a different train than usual will run in some places. "Not every train is in the right place, but we will solve that as soon as possible. So it is not the case that trains will not run, but it can happen that a different train is used for a while."