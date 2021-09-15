There were 600 patients with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Wednesday, the lowest total since July 26. The patient total has plunged 11 percent in a week. A repeat of that trend would bring the total down below 540.

The current patient total included 200 patients in intensive care, the lowest in almost a month. Patient monitor LCPS said that the ICU figure fell by 3 after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

The number of Covid-19 patients in regular care decreased by 32 to 400. Hospitals admitted 57 patients with the disease between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. That brought the seven-day average down to 65, about 12 percent lower than last week. The average included about 12 ICU patients admitted daily, down from 14 a week ago.

People in the Netherlands who were tested for the coronavirus infection at a GGD branch were diagnosed with the infection 8.7 percent of the time from September 6-13. The Delta variant peak was 16.7 percent in mid-July.

The average number of new coronavirus infections fell to the lowest point since July 7 with an average of 2,247 positive tests reported to the RIVM each of the past seven days. That includes 2,402 recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, according to raw data from the health institute.

That single-day total was the highest in five days, with weekend testing figures over 20 percent below average. A combination of raw and corrected data put the moving average at 2,220.

The new raw data included 170 infections in Rotterdam, 166 in Amsterdam, and 148 in The Hague. For the latter, it was the most in 11 days. Infections in the first two cities were the highest in five days.

People in the Netherlands tested positive a total of 1,977,016 times.