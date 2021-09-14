Dutch hospitals were treating 635 people with Covid-19 on Tuesday, six percent lower than a week earlier. The total dropped to its lowest point since July 28. A similar six percent fall would put the patient total below 600 by next Tuesday.

The current figure included 203 patients in intensive care, five fewer than on Monday after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 432 patients were in regular care wards, a net decrease of 18.

Hospitals admitted 58 people with the coronavirus disease between Monday and Tuesday afternoon. That included seven sent directly to intensive care. Over the past seven days, an average of 69 people were admitted daily, with 13 going to an ICU.

Hospitalizations have fallen six percent in a week to 481. That included ICU admissions, which went up eight percent to 92.

Another 2,041 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, the RIVM said in its daily statistical update on Tuesday. That brought the seven day average down to 2,310 based on raw data, 11 percent lower than a week ago. A combination of raw and corrected data put the average at 2,282.

From September 5 - 12, an average of nine percent of those tested for the coronavirus were diagnosed with the infection. That was down from 10.8 percent a week earlier.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (132), Rotterdam (130) and Utrecht (75). The average in Amsterdam fell 13 percent the past week to 167, and 10 percent in Rotterdam to 142. In Utrecht, the average dropped five percent to 65, and in The Hague it decreased nine percent to 106.