Four women and a 6-year-old boy were injured in a stabbing incident in the Italian city of Rimini on Sunday evening. A 26-year-old man from Somalia, who previously sought asylum in the Netherlands, was arrested. The local authorities don't believe there was a terrorist motive for the attack, AD reports.

The incident happened during ticket checks on a local bus. The man attacked two women who were checking tickets, and then three other people outside the bus, according to the newspaper. The boy underwent surgery on Sunday night and is in a stable condition.

Reports in Italian media say that the suspect was under the influence of drugs when he attacked the women and child. The man has only been in Italy for a few months. He applied for asylum there. He's been in Europe since 2015 and previously sought asylum in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Sweden, according to the newspaper.