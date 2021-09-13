The number of new coronavirus infections reported in the Netherlands on Monday was the lowest total registered by the RIVM in a single day since July 5. The public health agency showed 1,777 new infections in its daily statistical update. Though results on Sundays and Mondays are often lower than the rest of the week, the two-day total from September 12 and 13 was also the lowest registered in 10 weeks.

The seven-day moving average fell by two percent to 2,375 on the news. The average has dropped seven percent in a week, and fell to its lowest point in four weeks. A combination of raw and corrected data put the average closer to 2,348.

With the exception of Monday, and also August 5, the total number of daily infections ranged between 2,000 and 3,000 every day since July 31.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (121), Rotterdam (102) and The Hague (87). While the seven-day average has gone up one percent in a week to 183 in the capital, the average has fallen eight percent to 142 in Rotterdam. The average has also dropped 11 percent to 109 in The Hague.

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 658 people for Covid-19 on Monday, three percent more than on Sunday. The patient total included 208 patients in intensive care, a net increase of three after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 450 were in regular care wards, a net increase of 15.

Patient monitor LCPS said 51 patients were admitted with Covid-19 since Sunday afternoon. That brought the seven-day average down to 69, the lowest point since July 22. During the past week, 13 out of the 69 were admitted daily on average to intensive care units.

A total of 1,972,653 positive coronavirus tests have been registered in the Netherlands since the start of the pandemic.