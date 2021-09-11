People took to the streets in ten Dutch cities on Saturday to demand that national and local governments allow major events to immediately resume. Thousands of people gathered in the Westerpark in Amsterdam for one of the Unmute Us! protests even before it kicked off, with 15,000 participants expected. So many people turned out, that the capital sent out a message on Twitter stating, “Don’t come here.”

Organizers were initially unable to say how many people showed up in Amsterdam. The demonstrators were scheduled to march on a route through Amsterdam, starting and ending at the Westerpark.

Thousands of demonstrators also flocked to Eindhoven, and started the march through the city in the afternoon. Thousands more also gathered on the Malieveld in The Hague and began their walk through the city center. A maximum of 5,000 people were expected there, which also drew attendees from Rotterdam where there was no space for their own protest on Saturday. In Maastricht, the organization reports 4,000 showed up when only a thousand were expected. There are many participants from those who take part in the annual Carnival celebrations.

Many people were again marching through the city center of Groningen. In addition, 25 parade cars will participate in the march, more than in any other city, according to the organization. Music was being blasted out of sound systems on the vehicles, and people were waving signs with slogans calling for a return of House music, and calling for an end to the 1.5 meter physical distancing rules.

One of the participating cars in Groningen is from Agora Events. "We are here because the events sector has to open again. We are now making ourselves heard throughout the city, because it has been so quiet." The mood there was jubilant. People were drinking beer and dancing to the music.

Sixteen cars and floats were also planned for the protest in Enschede. Five large vehicles are taking part in Leiden, twelve in Amsterdam and six in Nijmegen. The cars are from organizations in the cities themselves, but also from surrounding areas. In Groningen, for example, a car comes on behalf of a Groningen cleaning company, but also from the shots bar Bebida's from Leeuwarden. Cars from Deventer and Hengelo will also be present in Enschede, according organizers.

The demonstrations were also planned in Maastricht, Tilburg and Utrecht during the afternoon. It is the second time that the events sector has taken to the streets. The first protests on August 21 brought over 70,000 people and over 2,500 organizations out onto the streets. The new protests were called because there were no substantive commitments from the government.