Occasional rain showers are expected across most of the Netherlands on Saturday. The high temperature was expected to range between 20 and 21 degrees Celsius, but winds out of the southwest could be strong along the coast.

The day will be mostly cloudy with just a 20 percent chance of rain, according to Dutch meteorological institute KNMI. The temperature was expected to fall as low as 14 degrees overnight.

A similar 20-21 degree day is expected on Sunday with a few bouts of rain here and there. That could lead into a foggy evening which could trigger a code yellow weather warning for dangerous conditions on the roads.

Despite the prospect of temperatures ranging up to 25 degrees on Tuesday, there is an increased chance of thunderstorms that day. A storm warning was also expected for Wednesday due to thunderstorms.

A 50 percent chance of rain is likely later in the week. The following week could bring about more frequent precipitation, the KNMI predicted.