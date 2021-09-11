Another 2,245 positive coronavirus tests were acknowledged by the RIVM on Saturday in the Dutch national health institute’s daily release of raw data. That brought the seven-day moving average down 3 percent in a day to 2,467. It was the first time the average fell below 2,500 in 18 days.

The average was 4 percent lower than it was one week earlier. Between 2,000 and 3,000 infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Netherlands nearly every day since July 31, but over the past two weeks the rate in which people test positive has fallen from a daily average of over 14 percent down to 9.5 percent. Coronavirus tests provided by the GGD every day over the past week also jumped by 50 percent to an average of 24,200.

The seven-day average number of daily infections found in Amsterdam and Rotterdam remained relatively flat over the past week at 188 and 153 respectively, while in The Hague the average fell 16 percent to 109. The raw data on Saturday showed the three cities had the most new infections out of any other municipality, with Rotterdam posting 182, Amsterdam at 161, and The Hague at 122.

New Covid-19 hospitalizations have also dropped 5 percent this week compared to last, but admissions to an intensive care unit for treatment of the disease has gone up by 20 percent, according to data from the LCPS. Some 76 people with Covid-19 were admitted into hospitals between Friday and Saturday afternoon, including 18 sent directly to an ICU. On average that has been 72 each of the past seven days, including 15 daily who were sent to intensive care.

The hospital system was treating 648 patients with Covid-19 on Saturday. That was 4 percent lower than on Friday, after accounting for the new admissions, discharges and deaths.

There were 209 people with the disease in an ICU, the lowest in nine days after a signle-day net decrease of 2. That figure is held between the range of 180 and 230 since July 31. The other 439 patients were in regular care wards, reflecting a net decrease of 23.

The combined hospital total of 648 was one percent lower than a week ago. Should that trend continue, the patient total will fall to 643 by next Saturday.

A total of 1,968,832 positive tests have been registered since the start of the pandemic.