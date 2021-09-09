Dutch health authorities recorded 2,403 new coronavirus infections, the RIVM showed in raw data released on Thursday. That brought the seven-day moving average down two percent to 2,523, the lowest it has been since August 26.

The seven-day average has bounced up and down between 2,500 and 2,600 for 12 days. The figure was also two percent lower compared to a week ago. The number of daily coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has fluctuated between 2,000 and 3,000 since July 30.

About 10 percent of those tested by the GGD between September 1 - 7 were diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. The positivity rate has fallen for almost two weeks straight. About 24,000 scheduled a test with the GGD on average during the first week of September, up 16 percent compared to the week before. The testing average has been on the rise since August 22.

The three cities with the most new infections on Thursday were Amsterdam (213), Rotterdam (146) and The Hague (101). The seven-day average in Amsterdam rose back up to 200, slightly higher than a week ago. Rotterdam's average was 148, while in The Hague it was 113.

Hospitals were treating 657 people for Covid-19 on Thursday, a net decrease of two percent compared to Wednesday. There were 443 people in regular care wards, down nine after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

The other 214 were in intensive care units, a net decrease of five. Despite the decrease, the combined hospital total was one percent higher than a week ago.

Hospitals admitted 84 people with the coronavirus disease during the past 24 hours, including 16 sent straight to an ICU. Hospitals took on 73 Covid-19 patients daily, on average, the last seven days. That included an average of 14 intensive care patients.