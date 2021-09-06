Many teachers in higher vocational education, applied sciences universities and research universities still do not feel very safe in the workplace at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the AOb. The education sector labor union based the conclusion on its own survey of 2,500 people.

There is particular concern about the degree of ventilation in classrooms and lecture halls. About 20 percent are confident in the ventilation methods at their workplaces, but 70 percent think otherwise.

Almost all employees in the higher education sectors have been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the AOb. That ranges from 92 percent at the advanced vocational programs to 97 percent at research universities.

More than half of the people who completed the survey expect to continue teaching both in person and online this autumn. The percentages range from 50 percent in vocational programs to 70 percent at research universities. The participants indicate two reasons for this: To prevent the transmission of coronavirus infections, and to maintain the benefits that digital education also offers.