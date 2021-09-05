The high temperature on Sunday will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, Dutch meteorological institute KNMI said. The day is expected to be particularly sunny, with only about a 10 percent chance of rain.

The light wind will come from the east. The low temperature will be about 10 degrees.

A sunny weekend will usher in a warm week ranging from 23 to 28 degrees in the afternoon throughout the work week, dipping no lower than 12 degrees at night. Monday is expected to be the cloudiest day of the week, and there will be a 30 percent chance of rain.

Each day will get sunnier up to Thursday. After that, the temperatures are expected to cool off a bit. More variable weather is expected with about a 50 percent chance of rain each day from September 10 - 17.