Dutch hospitals were treating 680 patients with Covid-19 on Sunday, an increase of four percent in a day according to figures from patient monitor LCPS. There were 26 more patients with the disease in care compared to Saturday afternoon, after accounting for new patient admissions, discharges and deaths.

The patient total has gone up six percent in a week. A similar increase would put the total at 723 by the end of next week.

There were 467 people with the coronavirus disease in regular care wards, a net increase of 25 since Saturday. The patient total also included 213 people in intensive care units, a net increase of one.

Hospitals admitted 76 more people with Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, including 9 sent directly to intensive care. On average this week, 76 were admitted daily with 11 sent to an ICU.

The RIVM was informed that 2,393 more people were diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, according to its daily statistical update. That brought the seven-day moving average up slightly for the second straight day, to reach 2,575 based solely on raw data. That was still one percent lower compared to a week ago.

A combination of raw and corrected data put the average at 2,539. The number of daily infections has been between 2,000 and 3,000 nearly every day since July 30.

The seven-day period ending September 3 saw 11.1 percent of those tested by the GGD given a positive diagnosis for the viral infection. That was down from 14.1 percent the previous week-long period. Testing rose by over one-fourth to 21,378 per day during that timespan.

The newest raw data included 206 infections in Amsterdam, 166 in Rotterdam, and 91 in The Hague. That was the lowest total in The Hague since August 24.

Amsterdam’s average remained 11 percent lower than a week ago at 190. In Rotterdam, the seven-day average rose to 159, up 11 percent in a week. The average in The Hague was 8 percent greater than last Sunday at 127.

Some 1,954,233 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.