A nice sunny start to a warm weekend was predicted by Dutch meteorological agency KNMI. Both Saturday and Sunday were expected to be mostly sunny with almost no chance of rain, accompanied by a light breeze.

The high temperature on Saturday was expected to range from about 19 degrees Celsius in the Wadden Sea islands to a maximum of 25 degrees in the southeast. The day will be very sunny in most parts of the country, though patches of clouds were expected in the north.

The wind from the east will generally be light, but could pick up strength. The temperature will dip down to between 8 and 12 degrees.

From there, temperatures will build back up to between 23 and 25 degrees on Sunday afternoon. Long periods of sun are expected, though Monday could be a bit cloudier. The weather was expected to stay warm next week, with a low chance of rain.

No warnings are expected for serious or severe weather next week, the KNMI said.