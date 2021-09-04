The Finnish race car driver Kimi Räikkönen will be unable to participate in the Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus. The 41-year-old has since been quarantining in his hotel.

Räikkönen was said to be “displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits”, a statement from Formula 1 said.

“The team has done research on possible further contacts and the team does not expect to be further impacted for the rest of the event”, Alfa Romeo stated.

Reserve driver, Robert Kubica, will take the place of the 2007 world champion this weekend in Zandvoort. It will be Kubica’s 98th race in the Formula 1.