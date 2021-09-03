Another 2,576 people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, data released by the RIVM on Friday showed. That brought the seven-day moving average down to 2,525, three percent lower than a week ago.

The number of new infections reported daily by the RIVM has remained between 2,000 and 3,000 for over four weeks. A combination of raw and corrected data put the seven-day average at 2,535.

Some 12.1 percent of those tested by the GGD from August 24 - 31 were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. That figure was 14.2 percent during the seven days prior.

More Amsterdam residents (195) tested positive than in any other city, according to the raw data released on Friday. That brought the moving average there down to 181, 21 percent lower than a week ago. Another 186 residents in Rotterdam brought that city's average to 154, up 7 percent in a week. Some 116 others from The Hague tested positive, which brought that city's mean to 126, up 14 percent in seven days.

There were 655 people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Friday afternoon, four more patients than a day earlier. That was nearly the same as a week ago.

The patient total included 216 people in intensive care, a net increase of seven after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The increase was the biggest in a single day in over two weeks.

The other 439 people were being treated in regular care wards, a net decrease of three. The hospitals admitted 72 Covid-19 patients in total over the past 24 hours, including 13 sent to intensive care.

On average, hospitals registered 78 people with the coronavirus disease on each of the past seven days. That includes 14 sent to intensive care daily.