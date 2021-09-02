Another 2,821 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, according to the daily update of raw data provided by the RIVM. It was the first time since the beginning of August that more than 2,800 people were diagnosed with the infection two days in a row.

That brought the seven-day moving average up for the second consecutive day. Based on raw data alone, the average was 2,564, two percent higher than a week ago. A combination of raw and corrected data put the average at 2,535.

With the exception of August 6, the Netherlands reported between 2,000 and 3,000 daily infections every day since July 31.

Still, the rate in which people tested positive for the infection has fallen in a week from 14.2 percent to 12.1 percent. During that time an average of 19,500 people were tested for the coronavirus at the GGD, the most in nearly a month.

Rotterdam had the most residents who tested positive for the infection in Thursday's data. Some 192 people there were diagnosed with the viral infection, 28% above its seven-day average of 150. The average there has gone up 8 percent in a week. Amsterdam infections (176) were below average for the sixth day straight. The average in the capital was 199.

The Hague posted 131 infections, just above the city's mean of 126. The average there rose 20 percent in a week.

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 651 people for Covid-19, up one percent from Wednesday. There were 209 people being treated in intensive care units, a net increase of two after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 442 were in regular care wards, up six in a day.

Dutch hospitals admitted 87 Covid-19 patients between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, the most in almost a week. Eighteen of the patients were sent directly to an ICU.

On average, hospitals took on 79 patients each of the past seven days, including about 15 sent to an ICU. The average has gone up about two percent in a week.