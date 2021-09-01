Most inf. aug 6

The Netherlands recorded its highest single-day total of new coronavirus infections in nearly four weeks. At the same time, the number of Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals fell by the highest amount in three weeks.

Public health institute RIVM showed in raw data that another 2,878 people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That was the most recorded in a day since August 6. It brought the seven-day moving average up slightly to 2,540.

A combination of raw and corrected data put the average at 2,513. Though the difference was slight, the average rose for the first time in four days. Daily coronavirus infections have almost entirely remained between 2,000 and 3,000 since July 31.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (188), Rotterdam (165) and The Hague (134). Amsterdam's total was slightly below the city's seven-day average of 196. Rotterdam's total was 12 percent above the moving average, and the daily figure from The Hague was about 7 percent higher than the city's mean.

The Dutch hospital system was treating 643 patients with Covid-19 on Wednesday, a net decrease of 28 compared to the previous day, after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. That was the largest decrease in a day since August 11.

The current total included 207 patients in intensive care, five fewer than on Tuesday afternoon. There were 436 more patients with the disease in regular care wards, a net decrease of 23.

New hospital admissions for the disease have been below average for four days straight. Hospitals took on 75 new patients in total between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, including nine sent straight to intensive care.

On average, hospitals admitted 76 Covid-19 patients each of the past seven days, including 14 ICU admissions.

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus 1,943,882 times.