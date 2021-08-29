One of the coaches of VFC Vlaardingen has been unable to return to his profession after serious threats were made against him, AD reported.

The house of the 58-year-old trainer from the oldest and largest football club in Vlaardingen was shot at on August 3. Bullet holes could be seen in the windows and several casings were found in the street.

It was not the first time that the coach had been threatened, according to the association board.

It was clear if the coach himself decided to temporarily pause his job or if he was asked to do by the club.Board member Saskia Fagnotti said in a statement that it was important to ensure “a safe environment for all our members”.

Police said they are looking at “all relevant scenarios”, including the possibility it was a drug-related incident.

That same night a house was also shot at on the Nassausstraat in Rotterdam. A few nights earlier a house on the Vuurplaat was targeted in Rotterdam-Zuid.

Police are still investigating if there is a link between the shootings.