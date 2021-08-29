Raw data from public health agency RIVM showed that 2,343 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which brought the seven-day moving average down one percent to 2,590. It was the first time the moving average fell since August 20

However, the figure was five percent higher than it was a week ago. The number of infections reported by the agency has remained between 2,000 and 3,000 nearly every day since July 31. Including raw and corrected data, the moving average was closer to 2,562, whereas this was 2,429 last Sunday.

About 14.1 percent of people tested were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection for the seven-day period ending on Friday morning, the most current data available. That was 13.9 percent for the previous week-long period. During that time, testing scheduled with the GGD also rose by over 8 percent.

Amsterdam (192) was the city with most infected residents in the latest data. The moving average in the city fell 3 percent this week to 213. Another 118 infections were discovered in Rotterdam, with that city’s average up 5 percent in a week to 144. The Hague reported 107 new infections, with the mean in the country’s third largest city rising 24 percent this week to 117.

Intensive care units admitted 116 new Covid-19 patients over the past week, according to figures from patient monitor LCPS. That figure shot up from 92 last week, an increase of 26 percent. Regular care wards took on another 442 people with the disease, slightly more than the previous period. Overall, hospitals admitted 558 Covid-19 patients during the calendar week, an increase of over five percent.

The hospitalized total remained stable on Sunday afternoon, with 645 Covid-19 patients in care, a net decrease of three since Saturday. The total number of ICU patients with the disease remained unchanged at 224, with the regular care wards registering the slight decrease to 418.

A total of 74 patients with Covid-19 were admitted during the past 24 hours, including 15 who went directly to an ICU. This was 80 on average during the week, including about 17 daily ICU admissions.

To date, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus 1,936,572 times.