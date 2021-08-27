The average number of coronavirus infections diagnosed each of the past seven days rose to 2,609 on Friday, according to raw data from the RIVM. The average was eight percent higher compared to a week ago, and increased by three percent just in the past day.

The figure rose as the RIVM learned about another 2,853 positive coronavirus tests in the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning. The average was at its highest point since August 10. A combination of raw and corrected data put the seven-day average at 2,585, also up eight percent.

The rise in the average could be linked to the eight percent increase in coronavirus testing over the past week. An average of 16,271 were tested for the infection daily during that time. An average of 14.2 percent of those tested were diagnosed with the infection, down from 14.3 percent a week earlier.

With 322 residents testing positive, Amsterdam was the city with the most new infections, about 41 percent above average. The figure appeared to compensate for an exceedingly low total on Thursday. Another 160 people in Rotterdam tested positive, 12 percent above that city's average. In The Hague, 119 residents tested positive, eight percent above the mean there.

The Covid-19 hospital patient total rose slightly on Friday afternoon, according to the LCPS. There were 659 patients being treated for the disease, an increase of one after accounting for admissions, discharges and deaths.

The patient monitor said 222 people with the coronavirus disease were in intensive care, a net increase of four. The other 437 were in regular care wards, a net decrease of three.

Hospitals admitted 77 new patients with the disease during the previous 24 hours, including 17 sent to intensive care. On average, hospitals have admitted 75 such patients daily this past week, down five percent from last week. That includes 15 ICU patients.