A total of three Dutch provinces were set at the second highest Red risk level on the European coronavirus map which was updated on Thursday. These are the provinces of Noord-Holland, Flevoland and Zuid-Holland. The other provinces have an Orange color on the map, indicating one risk level lower.

The province of Limburg, which was previously red, is now orange on the map, which is produced every Thursday by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC). The ECDC looks at the number of confirmed coronavirus infections per capita at the provincial level, and the percentage of positive tests recorded in the two previous calendar weeks.

Regions on the map can be given four colors depending on this. From low to high, these are green, orange, red and dark red.

The map shows that the number of positive tests has been increasing recently in Germany, Austria and Scandinavia, as well as the Wallonia region of Belgium. Countries in southern Europe, such as Spain, Portugal and Greece, are still hot spots and kept their red color on the map. The French Mediterranean coast has even become dark red.