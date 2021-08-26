Another 2,651 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, public health institute RIVM noted in raw data released on Thursday. That brought the seven-day rolling average up one percent to 2,523, the highest it has been since August 10. The daily average has gone up for six consecutive days.

The number of daily infections has been almost entirely between 2,000 and 3,000 since July 31. A combination of raw and corrected data put the current moving average at 2,498, almost 3 percent higher than a week ago.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (173), Amsterdam (154) and The Hague (119). The tally in the capital was 28 percent below the city’s average. Rotterdam’s total was about 24 percent above average, and The Hague’s figure was 13 percent above its mean this week.

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating two percent fewer Covid-19 patients than a day earlier, patient monitor LCPS said. It was the second day in a row with such a decline, which brought the patient total down to 658 after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

The largest decrease was seen in the country’s intensive care units, with the ICU total at 218 on Thursday afternoon. That was down from 228 a day earlier. The other 440 patients were in regular care wards, a net decrease of six.

Hospitals admitted 72 more patients with the coronavirus disease during the previous 24 hours, including 11 sent directly to an ICU. Over the past week, 77 patients were admitted daily on average, including 15 new ICU cases.

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection 1,929,018 times.