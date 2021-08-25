The weekly coronavirus risk assessment placed the regions of Haaglanden and Twente at the highest level. The situation there is now considered Severe, according to the government. Gelderland-Zuid and Zaanstreek-Waterland also went down a step on Wednesday's updated risk map for the Netherlands, from Severe to Serious.

Just like last week, the highest risk level still applies in Amsterdam-Amstelland, Rotterdam-Rijnmond and Flevoland.

The situation is now considered Serious, the second highest level, in ten regions. Five of these increased from a lower risk level. These are Zeeland, Brabant-Zuidoost, IJsselland, Gelderland-Midden and Groningen. The situation is also considered serious in the other two safety regions within Gelderland, and Zuid Holland Zuid, Utrecht and Midden en West Brabant.

Also in ten regions the situation is now at Concern, the second lowest level, according to government criteria. New at that level are Drenthe, Kennemerland, Hollands Midden and Limburg-Noord. The figures in those regions have fallen, so that they are now at the same level as Friesland, Noord Holland Noord, Gooi en Vechtstreek, Brabant Noord and Zuid Limburg.

The Netherlands has four risk levels for the coronavirus outbreak. The lowest level, Caution, does not currently apply anywhere

The government sets the levels for the 25 security regions every Wednesday. The status of an area depends on the number of positive coronavirus tests per 100,000 inhabitants, and the number of hospital admissions per million inhabitants. The higher of the two numbers is the deciding factor.

The map provides insight into the situation in the country, but this has no consequences for coronavirus restrictions. The Cabinet conducts national policy and does not currently apply specific rules for the various regions.