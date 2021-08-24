The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in Dutch hospitals rose for the fourth straight day, according to patient coordination office LCPS. There were 691 people with the disease in care on Tuesday afternoon, up two percent since Monday. It was the highest total number of Covid-19 patients in active care in nine days.

There were 230 patients with the coronavirus disease being treated in intensive care units, the most in nearly ten weeks. The ICU count increased by a a total of six patients in a day, after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The figure has held above two hundred for a week. The remaining 461 patients were being treated in regular care wards, a net increase of seven.

Hospitals admitted 89 new patients with the disease during the past 24 hours, including 20 who were sent directly to an ICU. On average, hospitals took on 76 Covid-19 patients each of the past seven days, including 15 who went to intensive care.

Figures from the LCPS show that 533 patients were admitted for Covid-19 the past seven days, down five percent from the previous week. However, during that time ICU admissions rose from 97 to 105.

Meanwhile, another 2,504 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the RIVM said in its daily update of raw data. That pushed the seven-day moving average up for the fourth consecutive day to 2,499. The average was four percent higher compared to a week earlier. A combination of raw and corrected data put the moving average at 2,474, roughly five percent higher than last week.

The three cities with the highest number of newly-infected residents were Amsterdam (226), Rotterdam (106) and The Hague (94). The Rotterdam tally was 21 percent below the city’s moving average, while The Hague’s total was 10 percent below average. Amsterdam remained on-par with its seven-day mean.

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus a total of 1,923,596 times.