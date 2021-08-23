The average number of coronavirus infections diagnosed daily rose for the sixth time in eight days, reaching 2,478 on Monday, according to raw data from the RIVM. That figure has gone up by over four percent in the past week.

Some 2,425 new infections were confirmed to the health institute between Sunday and Monday morning. Daily infections have mostly ranged between 2,000 and 3,000 since July 31. A combination of raw and corrected data put the seven-day moving average closer to 2,451, about 5 percent higher than a week ago.

Over the past week, the percentage of tested people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection fell from an average of about 14.7 percent to 13.7 percent. During the same period, the number of tests completed daily rose from 14,900 to 15,700.

The three cities reporting the most new infections among their residents on Monday were Amsterdam (216), The Hague (115) and Rotterdam (112). The Hague reported a total about 15 percent above average, with Rotterdam about 18 percent below its weekly average. Amsterdam’s total was slightly below average.

In Almere, another 72 residents tested positive for the viral infection, one fewer than the moving average. The daily average there has gone up by 39 percent in a week.

Despite the decrease in Covid-19 hospitalizations over the past two weeks, hospitals reported a 3 percent jump in the number of patients with the coronavirus disease in care on Monday afternoon. Over the past six weeks, the currently-admitted total has risen disproportionately higher on Mondays.

There were 678 people with the coronavirus disease in care on Monday, an increase of 18 after accounting for new patient admissions, deaths and discharges. That was still four percent lower than a week earlier.

The patient total did include 224 people in intensive care, the most since June 17. That was five patients more than on Sunday.

Regular care wards were treating 454 others for the disease, a net increase of 13. All told, hospitals admitted 71 patients with Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, including 12 intensive care patients.

That brought the average number of daily admissions down to 75, including about 13 ICU cases per day since last Monday afternoon.

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus 1,921,159 times since the start of the outbreak nearly 78 weeks ago.