A group of nearly 100 young people vandalized the fair on the Esplanade in Almere Friday evening, Omroep Flevoland reported. Due to the incident, the fair was closed down at 10 p.m.

No more than 900 people are permitted on the fairgrounds. Once the maximum capacity has been reached the remaining people need to wait outside. The adolescents decided they did not want to wait and began climbing over the fences.

Amidst the chaos, fights broke out and the police had to intervene. “I never experienced anything this crazy”, Jerry Weulink who works at the fair told Omroep Flevoland.

There was also too little security at the fair, Weulink said. “We only saw one police car and there were only six security people for the whole grounds.”

This was not the first time visitors ignored the instructions of security and forced their way into the fair, one anonymous fair worker said.

VVD member Koen Bokhorst from Almere was upset about the incident. “That can’t be”, he tweeted. “Don’t ruin it for everyone now that we are finally allowed to go outside for a night again.”

