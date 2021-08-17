The NS will use the same number of trains as previously planned during the Formula 1 in Zandvoort at the beginning of September, despite the fact that only two thirds of the original number of visitors may be present at the event. During the weekend of 3, 4, and 5 September, the Dutch Railways will run twelve trains an hour to and from Zandvoort.

This means that a train will arrive or depart every five minutes, so that 10,000 passengers can be transported per hour. Travelers association Rover stated that fewer and shorter trains will therefore run elsewhere in the country and asked NS to inform the traveler about this as concretely and clearly as possible.

Last Friday it was announced that the race may continue, but with fewer visitors. Nevertheless, the NS expects large crowds around the racing event. Zandvoort and Bloemendaal aan Zee will not or hardly be accessible by car on 2, 3, 4 and 5 September. Visitors should count on a transfer time of at least half an hour on the train to Zandvoort. Due to the crowds, it is also not allowed for travelers between Amsterdam and Zandvoort to take a bicycle on the train.

A huge operation, said NS. The timetable for that weekend was tested in advance by means of a computer simulation. The entry and exit process was physically practiced. To ensure that everything runs smoothly, approximately 300 extra NS employees will also be working per race day to help travelers, the NS said. They will also be present at and around the stations to help visitors quickly find their way to the race and to promote traffic flow. Extra check-in and check-out posts were also installed at Zandvoort station for this purpose, so that there is less delay. In addition, ProRail provided extra breakdown teams, a towing locomotive and a reserve train with personnel.

That weekend there will probably also be a lot of train passengers on their way to other events, such as the World Port Days in Rotterdam. Partly for this reason, Rover asked NS to also inform passengers who are not going to Zandvoort as well as possible.

With reporting by ANP