The Covid-19 hospital patient total in the Netherlands fell for the first time in four days. It dropped by two percent between Monday and Tuesday afternoon to 686, the same as it was a week earlier.

The hospital total included 198 patients with the coronavirus disease in intensive care units. Though just one patient fewer than on Monday, the ICU total has gone down by seven percent in a week. The other 488 patients were being treated in regular care wards, a net decrease of 16 patients after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

During the past 24 hours, hospitals admitted 81 more patients with the coronavirus disease. Nine of them were immediately sent to an ICU. Hospitals admitted an average of 80 people with Covid-19 on each of the past seven days, including 14 sent daily to intensive care.

Data from patient coordination office LCPS showed that new hospitalizations over the past week fell by four percent. Data over a similar period collected by hospital monitor NICE and released by the RIVM showed a weekly decrease of six percent.

The RIVM also said on Tuesday that 2,358 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. That pushed the seven-day moving average up for the second consecutive day to 2,395 according to raw data from the organization. Though it rose by one percent on Tuesday, it was still eight percent lower compared to a week earlier.

A mix of raw and corrected data showed that 16,564 people tested positive for the infection during the last seven days. That put the moving average closer to 2,366.

The cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (210) and Rotterdam (124). Both cities posted figures which were nearly level with their seven-day moving averages.

Another 67 residents of The Hague tested positive for the coronavirus infection, about 22 percent below average.