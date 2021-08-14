Students who have graduated from VMBO this year, and who will start an MBO in Amsterdam next year, can attend a summer preparatory school program that is being held especially for them from August 16 to 20: OZOSchool.

“The aim of OZOSchool is to properly prepare VMBO students for MBO. We provide workshops and educational activities in which the experience and preparation of the student are paramount. From dance lessons and other creative workshops to workshops on entrepreneurship, budgeting, communication, diversity, conversation and even maintaining lasting relationships,” the organization’s website states.

“Life skills that young people need to get on the path to success later in life. In addition, subject-specific lessons in Dutch and math, to raise the level of VMBO graduates, for them to make a good start at MBO level.” The entire program was also published on the school’s website.

OZOSchool will be held simultaneously at four locations in the city: ROC Top Business in Nieuwwest, ROC Op Maat in Zuidoost, ROCvA MBO College in Zuid and ROC Top Events & Hospitality in Noord.

“The coronavirus crisis has exposed many problems and disadvantages in our education system, and we were honored to be asked to run summer schools for VMBO graduates in Amsterdam Zuidoost and Amsterdam Nieuwwest, in the summer of 2020. They were a success and this year’s OZOSchool school builds further onthat, to put our children on track for success,” said OZOSchool Project Manager Marvin Hokstam.

The summer school has launched its Facebook page in advance of the inaugural program, as well as campaigns on Instagram and Twitter.

“If there ever was something to share on your social media, this is it,” Hokstam said.